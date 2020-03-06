Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Balraj Syal, who has participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to win Shehnaaz Gill's heart, has expressed that he wants to replace SidNaaz with ShehRaj. SidNaaz, i.e Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were one of the most loved on-screen couples of Bigg Boss 13.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss 13 might have come to an end but the fever around its contestants and popular jodis is certainly not. One such pair that has managed to grab audience’s attention and a lot of praise was SidNaaz, i.e Sidharth Gill and Shehnaaz Gill. Even after the show’s wrap, fans keep demanding makers for a SidNaaz show. So much so that Shehnaaz Gill’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which she is hunting a groom for herself, is incomplete without the mention of SidNaaz.

In last night’s episode, Balraj Syal expressed that he wants to replace SidNaaz with Shehraj. It so happened that Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz hosted a fun segment in which he pretended to be an astrologer and tell the participating contestants their future. After pranking Navdeesh and Jasleen among many others, Shehbaaz calls Balraj and asks him whether he wants to know his future with a girl or a boy? To this, Balraj jokingly responds that if he ever falls for a guy, it will be a guy like Shehbaz.

At the point, Balraj Syal comments that his only mission right now is to make Shehraj more popular than SidNaaz. The statement made by the comedian evoke a huge applause, not just from rest of the contestants but also Shehnaaz Gill.

#Shehbaaz ne astrologer ban kar kiya saare contestants ka future disclose aur puchey kaafi funny sawaal. 😂

Watch this madness tonight on #MujhseShaadiKaroge at 10:30 PM, only on #Colors.

​#ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi ​ Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/8WtdMCrXtl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 5, 2020

Interestingly, Shehnaaz Gill had earlier slammed Balraj Syal for constantly mentioning SidNaaz and asked him to try and do something else to please her. Balraj had gifted Shehnaaz a teddy bear with SidNaaz mentioned on it in the pretext of a task.

