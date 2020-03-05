Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's swayamvar is no less than a controversy creating show. Reports said, Balraj Syal can be seen flirting with Shehnaaz Gill's brother, however it all happened in a jocular way.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar is making news for its every move and currently catching everyone’s gaze, as this brother-sister duo, Shehnaaz and Shehbaaz are enough to fetch TRP for the show. Reports said suitor Balraj Syal in a task can be seen flirting with brother Gill! In the latest released promo, Syal can be seen saying– his life motive is to separate SidNaaz and to create ShahRaj. However, the whole act was done in a jocular way and the whole house laughed their hearts out. \

Talking about the show, Bigg Boss 13 finalist, Shehnaaz and Paras are looking for their better half on a reality TV show. For Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show, BB house has been used, and currently, the duo is staying with their suitors to know them better. The show on-air at 10: 30 pm, while repeat telecast at 2: 30 pm.

Just like BB 13, MSK show is also running on the same controversy creating path. Shehnaaz’ father was not happy with her decision of taking part in the show, as he felt that it can affect her popularity. While Chhabra’s ex-flame Akansha Puri might take an entry in the show, indeed it will be shocking for him, as he could be seen passing breakup comments on social media.

