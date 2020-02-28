Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Mujshe Shaadi Kaorge: Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati is back with a bang after his entry actor turned model, Gautam discussed all the issues occurring in the show. Watch video

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: The game is soaring high! As the show makers are adding every TRP gaining element in it, by giving the tasks to the suitors or by re-entering Sidharth Shukla in the house. In the latest promo, Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati will enter into the house, with that he will change the course of the game, as he shows reality mirror to Shehnaaz Gill.

After Mayak Agnihotri and Shehnaaz verbal spat, makers decided Gautam’s entry, so that he can clarify Gill that its everyone show and she has to focus and give time to each contestant. In the video, Gautam made a grand entry with and also grooved on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge song.

Talking about the show, in the recent episode, Shehnaaz’ brother Shehbaaz Gill took a class where he gave lessons to impress Paras Chhabra and Gill. Meanwhile, Mayak blamed Shehnaaz for being biased as she always never gave him time, to which she said it’s my show and get lost.

Ab hoga double entertainment kyunki the one & only, @TheGautamGulati is here😍

Dekhiye kya twist lekar aaye hain yeh, #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein aaj raat 10:30 baje.#ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/HZodjwRUka — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 28, 2020

The show on air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday and repeat telecast at 2: 30pm, since its beginning, the show was surrounded by controversies, as Shehnaaz father didn’t like her entry as it could hamper her image, while Paras Chhabra left his long time girlfriend, reportedly Paras’ ex-flame might enter into the house as a wild card entry.

#ShehnaazGill aur @sidharth_shukla are back with their chemistry on #MujhseShaadiKaroge, kya kar payega koi contestant isko beat? 💃😬

Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje, Mon-Fri sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/by0WQmRijv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 27, 2020

