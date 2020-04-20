Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Balraj Syal felt sorry for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra as they are spending endless lockdown. Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Balraj said that he is feeling sad for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra as they have been locked for long.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Balraj Syal felt sorry for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra as they are spending endless lockdown. Kontron Ke Khiladi contestant Balraj said that he is feeling sad for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra as they have been locked for 160 days in Bigg Boss house and Then they have been locked down in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge for 30 days. Technically they have been put in lockdown for more than everyone else.

People got frustrated because of this 21-day lockdown and he said that what might happen with Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra in this unstoppable lockdown. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra have faced many social ups and downs in the past few months. As their life has been totally changed because of a few things came into limelight from their personal life. They did not even get the time to solve their issues.

However, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra got some time to interact with the outer world as they have an opportunity to go out of the house during Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. They have been out to watch what is happening in the show at their back, also what their music videos with their respective partners. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been seen in their latest music video Bhula Dena.

Similarly, Paras Chhabra Chhabra has been seen in a music video with her Bigg Boss best friend Mahira Sharma. Mahira Sharma got love for herself a lot and also ruled Paras Chhabra’s heart. Well, they also did not get time to spend with each other after coming out of the Bigg Boss house.

