Indeep Bakshi recently opened up about Sidnaaz bond and revealed that if Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill relationship progresses, it will a blissful one.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Indeep Bakshi was among those celebrities who played the game as well enjoyed it thoroughly. Though he failed to achieve his target for which he participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, but the singer emerged among the closest friends of Shehnaaz Gill. From his humor and frank behavior to his loyal and trust-worthy personality, Indeep Bakshi emerged among those celebrities, who got a lot of love by his fans on the show.

Recently, the Saturday Saturday singer opened up about Sidnaaz bond and revealed that Shehnaaz Gill is not stupid to confess about her love on national Television if there is nothing between them. Sidharth Shukla cares for her and both of them are closely connected to each other. He further added that in a relationship, one has to go slow and steady and that is Sidharth Shukla.

He said that he is a big fan of Shehnaaz Gill and no doubt without Shehnaaz, Sidharth Shukla could never have come up from his reserved and angry young man personality to a fun-loving guy. He concluded saying that if their relationship progresses, it will be a blissful one.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana shares video calling picture with Asim Riaz, fans call AsiManshi cutest

Indeep Bakshi also opened up about participating in Bigg Boss 14 and revealed that till now everyone knows him as a singer but after appearing in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, people started knowing him as an individual and it will be really exciting if he comes in BB 14. Moreover, Indeep is also supporting Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla for their first music video Bhula Dunga which will be releasing today.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App