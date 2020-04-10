Mujhse Shaadi Karoge actor Shivani Jha commented on televisions most talked couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, She said that she adored the bond among them. See here what she thinks about the couple.

Bigg Boss season 13 most talked couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla stayed in the limelight since the day they have made their friendship inside the Bigg Boss house. They never talk about their relationship status but in a glimpse, they have cleared their doubts to everyone. Shehnaaz Gill’s number of times said that she has an imme=nse feeling for Sidharth Shukla and she loves him the way she could only love her partner.

On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla is clear about his feelings and he understands that Shehnaaz felt a unique connection with him. Sidharth always keeps that distant and never hurt Shehnaaz Gill on that. He always let the friendship on and never let this bond get over. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are totally different personalities and they both turned out to be best when they come together.

To which Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Shivani Jha said that she adores their bond, she has seen them in Bigg Boss 13 and she also watched Shehnaaz Gill in the episodes of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It feels really good to see her so determinant for a person. She appreciated her and Sidharth Shukla too. They both look so cute together and she liked them both a lot.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have always been the names who have highlighted on the twitter trends and whatnot. Shehnaaz Gill’s and Sidharth Shukla’s fans given name SidNaaz is an example of their fabulous bonding. Well, till now nothing has been said on their relationship.

