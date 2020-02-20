Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Th war among the girls have already been started on day one. Navdeep who belongs to Punjab and set her mark with a sweet and commoner faced other contestants' criticism for being fake.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: The new swayamvar show has set a benchmark for the competitors and the contestants who took part in the show are already started pulling legs of each other and set a target to trouble. The show is making headlines because of its concept and fame of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Show took all the celebrities but 2 commoners inside the show.

The day one in the house was very stressful for the commoners as other contestants targetted Navdeesh for taking sympathy and playing the victim card. They all lashed out on Navdeesh for bringing out everything out in the house. Jasleen Matharu said that she is being overdramatic since the day she came, she suggested her not to say her commoner thing again and again. It looks like she is trying to gain sympathy. Everyone knows that she is a common girl there is no need to tell this to everyone just to show it to cameras.

Sanjjana also targetted her and said you are fake and mimic her. She said that she changed her postured the moment she faced the camera. She started making pout and exaggerate her gestures. It clearly means that she knows how to handle the camera.

The boys also came into the bedroom area and started saying that Navdessh overreacts and exaggerate things just for the camera. After that, Navdeesh broke into tears and went to the washroom. She started crying and said that she doesn’t want to stay in the show, she is not fake.

