Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Singer Deep Money, rose to fame with his song Dope Shope, has extended his support to Indeep Bakshi in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The Punjabi singer has also made a vote appeal for him.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: With controversies, romance and drama, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar show is moving forward in its full swing. All the contestants are trying their level best to woo the two Bigg Boss 13 contestants, be it by pole dancing or buying gifts for them. Among the suitors, one contestant who is riding on a lot of support from fans and Punjab Film Industry is Saturday Saturday singer Indeep Bakshi.

While Indeep Bakshi is currently locked inside the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house, his close friend and Punjabi singer Deep Money, popularly known for his song Dope Shope, has come out in his support and has asked the viewers to vote for him.

Sharing a photo from their recent song shoot on his Instagram account, Deep Money wished Indeep Bakshi all the best. He further shared the voting details of Indeep Bakshi in his Instagram story. Before entering Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Indeep Bakshi and Deep Money had done a song titled Nakhra, in which the two men upped the swag quotient. Expressing his love for Indeep Bakshi, Deep Money had then called him his brother and said that he loves him from the bottom of his heart for always standing by his side.

In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Indeep Bakshi is competing against Rohanpreet Singh, Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma and Dr Mayank Agnihotri to win Shehnaaz’s heart. Meanwhile, the contestants who are impressing Paras Chhabra are Jasleen Matharu, Heena Panchal, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ankita Shrivastav and Navdeesh Kaur.

