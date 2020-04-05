Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Devoleena Bhattacharjee has expressed shock over Shehnaaz Gill's decision to quit Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show for Sidharth Shukla. The actor also revealed that she did not watch a single episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

It seems like the subtle catfight between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaaz Gill is far from over. After taking digs at Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s latest music video Bhula Dunga, Devoleena has now reacted to Shehnaaz’s decision to quit the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge for Sidharth Shukla. In a recent interview with a news portal, Devoleena said that she did not know that Shehnaaz had walked out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge because of Sidharth Shukla.

It is because she did not watch a single episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress then questioned Shehnaaz’s decision to do the show in the first place. Devoleena said that Shehnaaz should have walked out of the show long back or should have refused the show only.

When asked if she thinks SidNaaz are a couple in real life, Devoleena said that she thinks earlier it was a marketing gimmick or Shehnaaz must have done for the game but eventually she must have got attracted to him. Shehnaaz recently admitted that she is love. But, she doesn’t know what’s from Sidharth’s side. When she was in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the actor had maintained that he treats Shehnaaz like a kid.

Furthermore, Devoleena said that Shehnaaz and Sidharth are good friends and look good when they do all the masti. However, she finds no romantic angle or chemistry between them. The actor emphasised that if being honest is a crime then she cannot help it. In the grand finale of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, while Paras Chhabra chose Aanchal Khurana as his potential partner, Shehnaaz Gill said that she still has feelings for Sidharth Shukla and would not be able to choose anyone else.

