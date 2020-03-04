Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill show has finally reached to the pinnacle of the success after Bigg Boss season 13. But Paras Chhabra misses no chance to amaze the audience with his high voltage drama and gaming skills, check how.

Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill show have now become another controversial show of television. The audience is not just liking the show but also loving the weird contestants inside the show. In the last episode, we have seen that Shenaaz and Paras were sitting in the secret room and we’re keeping the eyes on the contestants. During that Paras Chhabra compared Sanjjana Galrani with his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

He said that he receives the same vibes from Sanjjana that he used to get from Akanksha, she has the same behaviour and he cannot tolerate this. Paras has recently broken up with girlfriend Akanksha Puri during the Bigg Boss season 13. Their relationship became public news because they both were giving continuous remarks on each other’s mistakes.

Now Paras Chhabra’s comparison style has also become the talk of the town. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Paras will tell Navdeesh about Sanjjana’s behaviour. He said that Sanjjana is totally like Akanksha and she haunts him. He added that the way Sanjjana is behaving it is very difficult for him to tolerate.

After Paras Chhabra’s such a big remark on the ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri is not justifiable but till now Akanksha is quite. Now the fans are speculating that she is going to enter the show and will become another contestant there for swayamvar.some are saying that she will become the third member apart from Shehnaaz and Paras and will find the match in Paras Chhabra’s show. Well, all these are speculations and Akanksha did not even enter the Bigg Boss house to support or dare Paras Chhabra so let’s see what Akanksha has decided for her.

