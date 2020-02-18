Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 18th February 2020, Episode 2 written updates: Shehnaaz Gill selected two contestants in episode 1 now she selected two more contestants with the help of Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla. Also, Paras Chhabra shortlisted Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 18th February 2020, Episode 2 written updates: Shehnaaz Gill was introduced with two more boys one of them was a Punjabi singer who impressed Sana by saying that she doesn’t need love songs she would love party songs more. He tried to grab all her attention and he got succeeded in that. Then another boy was very shy he was not able to face Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz called him cute, he continuously shied, Shehnaz found him sweet and cute but did not feel like a match.

After that, Shehnaaz was given a surprise, Manish called a few guys on the floor and asked Shehnaaz to close her eyes and touch the guys to choose one. Shehnaaz touched all of them and said that the last person she touched felt like Sidharth Shukla. To which Manish said that Bigg Boss is over now get off from Sidharth Shukla. then he did a prank on Shehnaaz, he asked her to take off her blindfold.

She turned around and found Sidharth Shukla over there. She hugged him tightly and kissed him with full energy. Sidharth also kissed her and hugged her. He said that Shehnaaz is very important to her she is a very sweet girl and supported him a lot. He said that he will stand for her anytime.

Paritosh also entertained the audience by changing his avatar and tried a comedy scene with Shehnaaz Gill. Also, Jasleen Matharu came for paras Chhabra, she sang a song for her and also danced with her. She also gets into a verbal fight with already selected candidate Sanjjana. Rohanpreet tried to spill in between but Shehnaaz stopped him.

