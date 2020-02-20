Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 20, 2020 preview: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are all set to re-enter Bigg Boss 13 house tonight. There is also a fight brewing between female contestants.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 20, 2020 preview: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has reached its second stage where the contestants selected by Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will enter the main house for a duration of 3 months and compete among themselves to become the duo’s ideal matches. The contestants that have made past the audition round include Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, Rohanpreet Singh and Mayur Verma, who will be wooing Shehnaaz Gill, and Jasleen Matharu, Heena Panchal, Sanjana Galrani, Ankita Shrivastav and Navdeesh, who will be wooing Paras Chhabra.

In a promo shared by Colors, all the contestants can be entering the main house, which we saw in Bigg Boss 13. With minor changes in the house, you are sure to get flashbacks of Bigg Boss 13 and memorable moments of your favourite contestants inside the house. All the contestants express their excitement on entering their house and book their beds. Two beds have been separately allotted for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra respectively.

We then see Shehbaaz and Shehnaaz Gill’s enter the house dancing on the tune of dholis. After some time, Paras Chhabra enters the house dancing on the song, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’. If you think all is merry inside the house on day 1, then think again. Another promo shared by the makers show a catfight brewing between the female contestants, who are seen slamming Navdeesh for trying to act and behave like Shehnaaz Gill.

Looking at the two promos, we can say is that the show has just started and so has the drama. Stay tuned to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors at 10:30 pm to find out who becomes the prospective groom/bride of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra respectively.

