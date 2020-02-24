Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 24, 2020 preview: In tonight's episode, we will see the contestants do pole dance and get muddy to impress Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill in the latest task. Rohanpreet Singh, Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, Mayur Verma and Mayank Agnihotri are in the running to win Shehnaaz Gill's heart while Sanjana Galrani, Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Ankita Shrivastava and Navdeesh Kaur are in the running to win Paras Chhabra's heart.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 24, 2020 preview: The game inside Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is getting hotter, dirtier and far more interesting day by day. In a bid to become the prospective matches of Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, the contestants are missing no opportunity to woo them with their hotness quotient while amping up the entertainment metre. Going by the promos of tonight’s episode, we are sure that the temperatures are sure to go soaring high, all thanks to a fun task planned by the makers of the show.

In the promos shared by Colors TV, the contestants will be seen doing a couple of tasks ranging from pole dancing while Paras and Shehnaaz sprinkle water on them to crossing a muddy obstacle. While displaying their various strengths, the contestants also ensure that they keep flirting with Shehnaaz and Paras. Needless to say, the task is sure to cause a laughter riot not just inside the house but also on your television screens.

Sharing the promo, Colors TV wrote in Instagram caption that the temperature will raise inside the house when contestants dance to win Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s hearts. Another promo was captioned with a witty line that said that the contestants would need to suffer this time in love to impress the duo.

The contestants who have entered the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house to impress Shehnaaz Gill include Rohanpreet Singh, Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, Mayur Verma and Mayank Agnihotri. Meanwhile, the contestants who are in a race to win Paras Chhabra’s heart include Sanjana Galrani, Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Ankita Shrivastava and Navdeesh Kaur.

