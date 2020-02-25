Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 25, 2020 preview: After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill is done with SidNaaz drama and wants contestants to put in more efforts to impress her. In the latest promo, the actress along with Paras can be seen burning gifts bought by the contestants.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 25, 2020 preview: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra is achieving new heights of popularity each day. With heightened drama, romance and fun tasks, the show has certainly managed to grab eyeballs. In today episode, the contestants will be seen competing against each other to collect cash points that will help them finding a perfect gift from Shehnaaz and Paras. In a promo shared by the Colors team, we can see how the duo judge their gifts on various parametres leaving their prospective matches shocked.

While Paras says that he was hoping the girls do not get him cards, teddy bear and flowers, they did exactly that. Instead of doing this, they should have attempted to know him better.

Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, gets miffed after a male contestant gifts her a teddy bear with Sidnaaz card. Expressing her displeasure over the same, Shehnaaz says that enough of Sidnaaz drama. The contestants should focus on what they have come for.

In another promo, Sanjjanna Galrani can be seen talking to Shehnaaz Gill about her feelings for Paras Chhabra. Sanjjanna says that Paras is not a Sanskari playboy as he claims to be. She finds her very adorable and caring. They then engage in a conversation where Sanjjanna expresses that she doesn’t find herself hot as she isn’t slim like the other girls. Responding to which, Shehnaaz says that one should know how to carry themselves. One’s body type doesn’t matter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App