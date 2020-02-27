Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 27, 2020 preview: The episode, which is slated to air tonight on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, will be no less than a blockbuster show with romance, action and drama packed into one. The contestants will also be seen engaged in a dangal to impress Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 27, 2020 preview: When you rope in two star entertainers of Bigg Boss 13 for a matrimonial show, entertainment is surely guaranteed. Yes, we are speaking about Colors Tv show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are locked inside a house with 5 prospective suitors each. While Paras will choose one contestant amongst Ankita Shrivastava, Jasleen Matharu, Navdeesh Kaur, Heena Panchal and Sanjjannaa Galrani, Shehnaaz will choose amongst Mayur Verma, Mayank Agnihotri, Indeep Bakshi, Balraj Syal and Rohanpreet Singh.

In tonight’s episode, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz will conduct a special class in which he will teach ways to impress Paras and Shehnaaz. His jokes and mannerisms give the prospective suitors a fit of laughter. In various tasks given to the contestants, we also see a test of their physical strengths in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Dangal.

Mayur Verma and Jasleen Matharu also admit their love for each other during the task. When Shehbaz asks Mayur who is a priority for him amongst Jasleen and Shehnaaz, he chooses Jasleen. Jasleen also gave a similar answer. Post which, she goes forward to give Mayur a tight hug in front of everyone as Shehbaz comments that this means that there are now only 4 girls in the race to impress Paras Chhabra.

Amid the fun, romance and action, how can we miss out on some drama. The upcoming episode will also witness a huge fight between Shehnaaz Gill and Mayank Agnihotri after the latter calls her biased. To this, Shehnaaz says if she was biased, he wouldn’t even get to know about it. She also advises him to refrain from creating controversy and asks him to get lost.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App