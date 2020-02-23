Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg 13 viewers are currently glued to another entertainment dose, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. BB 13 finalist, Shehnaaz Gill, and Paras Chhabra are searching for their better half on National television, for Jay Bhanushali Balraj Syal is the best suitor.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss 13 finalist, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to choose her better half on national television, so for her help, TV actors from the TV fraternity join in the show. Till now Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai appeared in the show, and now Jay Bhanushali is in, through his tweet, he shared his opinion on Shehnaaz best suitor and wrote: Balraj Syal is the only guy whom he likes in the most in the show, as he is funny, happy and till now seemed to be honest.

With that Jay approved Balraj is the best suitor for Gill. Talking about the show, from the initial days, the show has been surrounded by controversies, as Shehnaaz’s father is not happy that his daughter is searching a groom on national television, on the other hand, Paras Chhabra who is also in search of bride no clearly denies his further relationship with Akansha Puri.

Meanwhile, the show on air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday and repeat telecast will be at 2: 30pm. After BB 13, Indian viewers got a new entertainment dose in the form of Gill and Paras Swayamvar. Currently, Paras to be bride– Navdeesh Kaur has had been targeted by the female contestants, as they call her copy cat of Shehnaaz Gill.

