Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After Shehnaaz Gill, its time for Paras Chhabra to go on a speed date where he got pampered by her to be brides. From singing to serving fruits, Heena Panchal, Sanjana Galrani and Jasleen Matharu are trying hard to impress the groom. In the latest video, Paras seemed to be super excited as Jasleen sings a romantic track dedicated to him while others convince him to choose them.

Talking about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge the show goes on air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday, currently, the show is getting a positive response from the Indian audience, as they got another entertaining reality show after Bigg Boss 13. The set which was used in the show has now used by Mujhse Shaadi Karoge team, where Shehnaaz and Paras will again stay in the house with contestants.

Meanwhile, the drama has begun, as other female contestants can be seen targeting Navdeesh and called her fake, needless to say, the entertainment dose will continue in the form of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Till now Rahsami Desai and Sidharth Shukla appeared in the house to help Punjab’s Katrina Kaif to find her better half.

Watch video Mujhse Shaadi Karoge:

Speed dating mein kari #ParasChhabra ne contestants ke saath pyaar bhari baatein 😁 💘

Who's going to be that lucky girl to win his heart? 😍

Dekhiye #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein aaj raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #ParasKiShaadi.

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/FyYveHlGJY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 20, 2020

