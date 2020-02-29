Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra Swayamvar is hitting the headlines for its no eviction episode, reports said, suitors who were nominated for this week were Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma, Dr Mayank Agnihotri, Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastav, and Navdeesh Kaur. However, when Gill and Paras got the chance to save their favourites, they saved Indeep Bakshi, Rohanpreet Singh, Sanjjanaa Galrani and Jasleen Matharu, while eliminating Mayank Agnihotri and Heena Panchal.

Here’s the twist, Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati scrap the elimination round and said, next week eviction will be done and till the time all the suitors are saved. Now that’s called a real game! Gulati made a grand entry in the show, where he was seen lashing out at Shehnaaz for not taking the show seriously, Gulati also said, is not your show, and each contestant deserves to get respect. He added, seems like contestants don’t have a problem but her, as she is not taking initiative to know the suitors.

Talking about the show, the plot of it is still not cleared as suitors among themselves started building good bonds, is this Shehnaaz and Paras’ Swayamvar ? or Suitors one? The show on air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday.

