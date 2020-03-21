Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's wrap, Heena Panchal has vowed to never meet Paras Chhabra again. She has also called his reasons of choosing Aanchal Khurana weird.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: If there is one contestant who does not want to see Paras Chhabra again after Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, then it is Heena Panchal. Even during her stay in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house, Heena made it very clear that if she stays in the game then it would be to expose Paras. Now, that the show is over, the actress has said in a recent interview with a news portal that she does not think that she will meet or be in touch with Paras Chhabra.

Speaking about her stance, Heena Panchal said that there is no point of understanding each other or forming a connection outside when Paras failed to understand her when they were locked inside the house. They were stranger prior to the show and they will remain strangers even after the show. If he remains cordial at public events, then she will act accordingly.

Not just her connection with Paras Chhabra, Heena Panchal has also been vocal about his decision to choose Aanchal Khurana as the winner. Heena said that Paras’s decision to choose Aanchal was weird. He said that among the three girls, only Aanchal is keen on getting married and that is why he is choosing her. She further said it was utter nonsense.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira gets tense as Vivaan’s parents want Vansh back!

Interestingly, Aanchal Khurana in an interview with other news portal has said that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was nothing like a swayamvar. It was more like a mini Bigg Boss combined with Splitsvilla. All the contestants were living under one roof, fighting and forming connections with each other. Aanchal also stated that she and Paras are just friends.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Aanchal Khurana says Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar show was more like mini Bigg Boss

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Will Mahira confess her crime?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App