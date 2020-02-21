Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After Bigg Boss 13, get ready to entertain yourself, with yet another Drama, title Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. BB 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will perform their Swayamvar on national television.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: The competition is soaring high! In the latest video, Paras Chhabra’s bride to be — Heena Panchal, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Jasleen Matharu can be seen taking a dig on Ankita Shrivastava. The whole scenario went against her when she prepares bed tea for Paras Chhabra. Where Jasleen and Heena mocked her and said that she pretends to be good (Devi) but she is not what she is portraying.

Earlier this week, the female contestants targeted Naveesh Kaur in the house for speaking in Shehnaaz Gill’s accent, with this, Naveesh broke into tears and said, she like Shehnaaz but that doesn’t mean she will copy her, she is real in the game. Currently, the show is picking up super fast speed as today Gill and Chhabra will go for a second date, where they will recognize their suitors by touching them, and who so they will recognise she/he will get a chance to go on a date with them.

Just like Bigg Boss 13, the show from its initial days is gaining a lot of popularity among Indian viewers as it on air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday. No doubt the Colors Team glue up the viewers by bringing up such ideas, where Paras and Shehnaaz will perform their Swayamvar on nation Television.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge video:

Kaun banegi saali aur kaun gharwaali?🤪#ParasChhabra ke liye subha subha ho gayi hai contestants ke beech behas shuru😬

Watch it tonight on #MujhseShaadiKaroge at 10:30 PM only on #colors. #ParasKiShaadi

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/cTYLqC78H8 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 21, 2020

