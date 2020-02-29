Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: The Colors team has now rolled out a new show where Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will search for their prospective better half, within 2 weeks the show garnered negative yet positive publicity for its concept and high octane drama. Nevertheless, when suitors like Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma, Dr Mayank Agnihotri, Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastav, Navdeesh Kaur, Indeep Bakshi, Rohanpreet Singh, Sanjjanaa Galrani and Jasleen Matharu then drama has to happen.
Talking about the controversial moment, then its no wrong in saying, the whole show was based on controversy as Gill and Chhabra’s Swayamvar was never imagined by their fans, even Gill’s father was not happy with it as it could hamper her image and popularity.
Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar most controversial moments:
1) Gautam Gulati’s entry: Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati made a grand entry in the show, within no time he was seen lashing out at Shehnaaz for not respecting the suitors, the actor said, its everyone’s show and maybe problem is in her as she is not ging time to the contestants.
2) Mayank Agnihotri, Shehnaaz Gill verbal spat: Punjab’s Katrina Kaif called Mayank a controversy creator, as he stated that couldn’t find the spark in her, to which she said get lost from the show.
3) Jasleen Matharu, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and Ankita Shrivastav sensuous dance: Earlier this week, suitors got the task to impress Chhabra and Gill, so for that contestants left no chance and showcased their talents, where Jasleen Matharu, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and Ankita Shrivastav was seen performing sensuous dance.
4) Jasleen Matharu, Balraj Syal fight: Recently Syal and Matharu locked horns over Mayur Verma, as he could stop teasing her with Verma’s name. They both called Chipakli and Bandar to each other.
5) SidNaaz doll: In the quest of impressing Gill, a contestant gave her a doll– written Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz name on it, Gill didn’t liked it and immediately threw that doll in bon fire!
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge latest promo:
