Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Reports said that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai might re-enter in Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz’s swayamwar, the makers soon going to enter 4 wild card entries, and Akansha Puri might one of them

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Another entertainment dose is all set for Indian viewers which they can watch at exactly 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday, Yes! Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s swayamwar will showcase high voltage drama, where the two will perform swayamwar on national television. Meanwhile, reports said: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai once again enter into the swayamwar’s house for a special date.

The show makers are planning to make entry of 4 wild entries and Paras’ ex-flame, Akansha Puri might one of them. Currently, the show is picking up speed as BB 13 viewers are now hooked to this show, as every evening they need high drama to watch. Currently, in the show, Gill and Paras’ suitors trying hard to impress them, where the female contestants are taking a dig at each other while male contestants are impressing her with their talent.

Talking about the show, from its early episode the show fetched controversies, Shenaaz’ father was not happy with her participation as he felt Gill’s image will be hampered just like Rakhi Sawant, while Paras after entering into the show ditched his long time girlfriend Akansha puri.

