Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill show is receiving a lot of popularity because of the twist and turns inside the game. Now Jasleen Matharu and Mayur Verma who have been sharing good relationships are now get separated.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: In the last episode we have seen that Jasleen Matharu has been shortlisted by Paras Chhabra for an alone date. Jasleen Matharu has also been known in the show for her good relationship with Mayur Verma also Dr Mayank and other contestants were trying to make her realize that she likes Mayur more than Paras and she is here with Paras only for the game not for a relationship. Paras selected her as her alone date contestant and Jasleen beautifully get ready for the date but the moment Jasleen entered Paras Chhabra lashed out on her.

He said that she is not clear about her relationship in the house and that is the reason why people are talking about her inside the house and also outside the house. Jasleen felt bad about Paras’s comment she said that she is just a good friend with Mayur and she has nothing to do with him as a life partner. She is here for Paras Chhabra not for Mayur Verma after clearing all this to Paras, Paras nicely said goodbye to her then Jasleen go back to the house and lashed out on Mayur Verma.

She said that he doesn’t have any right to flirt with her and to take her reputation down. Mayur got shocked by Jaslene’s behaviour and said that he will never talk to her go inside the house. Now, there are possibilities of building up new relations inside the house so wait and watch NewsX for more updates.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App