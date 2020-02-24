Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Anup Matharu reveals Paras Chhabra is not the right guy for Jasleen Matharu, says he will soon meet his dad and discuss about the entire subject. Read the complete details here–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is currently in its full swing as though it has just been few days, the controversies around contestants have already started making headlines. There were reports that Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota was not happy with Jasleen Matharu’s decision of taking part in Paras Chhabra’s Swaymvar and recently he has raised objections against Jasleen Matharu being a part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Recently, the singer said that he will discuss all this matter with Jasleen Matharu’s father as this show can affect the latter’s future. Anup also revealed that Jasleen didn’t speak about the details of the show before going inside and said that she will be back after three-four months. He added that though he doesn’t know Paras Chhabra, he knows that he is not the right guy for Jasleen.

Anup also revealed that he has heard that Paras Chhabra is an expert in changing girls so he is really concerned about Jasleen Matharu. Moreover, Paras Chhabra also reacted on the same subject and said that it is Jasleen’s decision not his.

To those who don’t know, Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota entered Bigg Boss 12 saying that both of them have something more than Guru-Shishya relation. But both of them denied this after getting eliminated from the show and said that it was just a drama nothing else.

