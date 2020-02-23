Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant and Former Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu has slammed her haters in her latest Instagram post. The actor said that the hate only encourages her to do good work.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jasleen Matharu is, without a doubt, one of the most controversial contestants of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Rose to fame for her unique guru-shishya turned romantic relationship with devotional singer Anup Jalota in Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen is now seeking to win Paras Chhabra’s heart. This drastic shift in her love life from Bigg Boss 13 to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has irked some viewers who started sending her hate messages on social media.

Giving a befitting reply to all her haters, Jasleen Matharu has now shared a video on her Instagram account. In the video, she says that they come to her profile to check out her photos and videos for free and then write rubbish about her. All of this only encourages her to do good work. Instead of commenting on her profile, they should do something with their life and earn money as they are not getting out of this.

She ended the video by saying that atleast don’t be mean if you cannot be good. While slamming her haters, Jasleen was seen wearing a yellow t-shirt that said ‘Hi, Haters!. Even in the show, Jasleen was recently seen criticizing Sanjjannaa for telling her what to wear and what not. Needless to say, Jasleen is not amongst the ones to stay shut when faced with unnecessary hate and drama.

It will be interesting to see if she manages to become Paras Chhabra’s prospective match and tie the knot by the end of the show. In the race to win the latter heart, Jasleen is up against co-contestants like Ankita Shrivastava, Navdeesh Kaur, Heena Panchal and Sanjjanaa Galrani.

