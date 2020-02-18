Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jasleen Matharu is all set to impress Paras Chhabra in Colors' new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The actress was previously seen romancing devotional singer Anup Jalota in Bigg Boss 13.

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is off to a great start already. From social media sensations to comedians, individuals from around the country are putting their best foot forward to impress Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill and become their ideal matches. To hook the audience, the makers of the show have now pulled their trump card to boost their TRP ratings and it is none other than Jasleen Matharu.

One of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen Matharu entered the show as the connection of Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota. During their stay inside the house, Jasleen and Anup claimed that they are dating each other. The wide age gap between the two contestants did not only shock their families, Bigg Boss 12 housemates but also the viewers. Soon after leaving the house, the duo maintained that they just share a Guru-Shishya relationship.

Now that Jasleen Matharu is coming on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, it will be interesting to witness her chemistry with Paras Chhabra. Till now, two girls have managed to get selected by Paras Chhabra in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. They are Sanjjanaa Galrani and Heena Panchal.

Before entering Mujhse Shaadi Karoge main house, Paras Chhabra has officially broken up with his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and deleted all their pictures from his social media profile. When quipped about her reaction on Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and whether he would make a good husband, Akanksha Puri told a news portal that if Paras thinks that he is ready for marriage then he should go for it. She also sent out blessings for him and his partner.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App