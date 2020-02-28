Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra's show made headlines for a different concept and the viewers are liking the show but the show is also dragged under many controversies. In the latest episode, Jasleen Matharu called Balraj Syal a frustrated man.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and paras Chhabra’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has already made the headlines and now Gautam Gulati is also going to enter into the show. But in the last episode, we have seen that Jasleen Kaur and Balraj Syla were get into a verbal spat. Jasleen and Pras went on a date and at the same time Shehnaaz Gill and Balraj Syal also went on a date.

On the date, Shehnaz met Sidharth Shukla and she gave a maximum of her time to Sidharth Shukla. Jasleen made fun of Balraj as he was just wasting his time over Shehnaaz Gill. She said that Shehnaaz just insulted him on the date and he is the who does not have guts to tell her that he felt bad. Then the conversation got serious and Jasleen started calling him Bandar.

After Jasleen’s statement Bandar, Balraj also can’t himself keep calm and called her Chhipkali. They both then started dragging their families and parents into this animal appearance. But then Mayank entered into the conversation and said that this is not right to call anything to the parents.

Then Jasleen trying to sort her issues with Mayur and she tried to made her laugh. In between Balraj jumped into the conversation and said that she is faking it. Jasleen said that he does not need to spill his frustration there, he said everything in frustration. Balraj then said that he is far innocent then Jasleen at least he is not a two-timer.

