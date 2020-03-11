Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jay Bhanushali has reacted to his spat with Paras Chhabra on sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The actor alleged that if he reveals what Paras said about the girls, the audience will take him back to where he came from.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After consistently receiving low ratings, the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge are adamant on doing everything that might boost the TRP of show. From roping Gautam Gulati as the host, calling in new wildcards to fights, the game is only getting intense. Amid the hits and misses, a war of words has broken out between Jay Bhanushali and Paras Chhabra.

Recently, Jay Bhanushali entered the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to interact with the contestants and know what is lacking from Paras and Shehnaaz’s end that they have still not managed to form a connection with anyone.

Most the female contestants responded that Paras might still not be over Mahira Sharma, whom he calls his friend, and doesn’t appreciate their efforts. Responding to their comments, Paras threatened to leave the show and said that he doesn’t feel like talking to the girls because all of them seem fake. He also apparently said that he doesn’t like Jay. This did not go down with Jay, who slammed him for his ‘I don’t like you’ comment and said the comments made by him against the girls are vaahiyat.

Reacting to the entire episode, Jay Bhanushali has now shared on Twitter that he has deleted his tweet twice. If he comes on revealing what has Paras said about the girls, the audience will send him back to where he started from. Since the channel edited Paras’s comments, he also wants to forget the incident as he doesn’t wish to disturb anyone’s peace. Will Paras Chhabra respond to Jay Bhanushali’s allegations or call for a cease-fire to this enmity?

