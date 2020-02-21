Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is touching heights of popularity, as the show has all the entertaining elements in it. The show is hosted by Manish Paul and on-air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Who can get over from SidNaaz captivating Bigg Boss 13 journey, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill entertained the viewers like no other, their extreme sweet and bitter relationship had caught attention all over the nation, seems like the entertainment dose will repeat again in the form of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where Punjab’s Katrina Kaif will perform her Sawyamavar on a nation television. Her suitors are Indeep Bakshi, Balraj Syal, Rohanpreet Singh, and Mayur Verma

Amidst, Shehnaaz can be seen developing a bond with Balraj, as on their first date Gill said, she can feel that she can develop the same bond with him, just like she had in Bigg Boss 13 with Sidharth, seems like Balraj is coming out as a new charmer in the house as he is quite impressive when it comes to crack jokes and to entertain Shehnaaz.

Currently, the show has fetched BB 13 viewer, as Bigg Boss 13 set has been utilized for it, all the contestants will Bride and Groom live under one roof, the show on air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday, and repeat telecast will at 2: 30 pm.

