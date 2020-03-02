The game started with Jasleen Matharu and Sanjjana Galrani’s fight where they both targetted each other over Paras Chhabra. Paras Chhabra had no issues with Jasleen’s friendship but Sanjjana tried to make it critical for them. She used abrupt words for Jasleen Matharu and said that she does not have character and went to every boy for the camera.

After that they got relaxed and boys intervened then a new twist came into the show. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill were watching the from the secret room and they were observing who was talking about what about them. Shehnaaz and Paras got to about some terrific things about Mayank. After that, they realized that Mayank was trying to manipulate the contestants and he said wrong things about Shehnaaz Gill also. He said that Shehnaaz has now become egoistic and no one is here to become a servant for her she has to choose a life partner.

After watching all this Shehnaaz and Paras have decided to take a class of him. Then the contestants have given a task where they had to place the contestants from 1 to 4. The contestants have played the task well, they counted Mayur on one, Indeep on two, Rohanpreet on three, Balraj on four and Mayank on five for Shehnaaz Gill. Then the choice for Paras Chhabra was even more interesting they fight like hell for Paras. They opt Jasleen on top and Sanjjana on four. Then Paras took Navdeesh and Jasleen on an alone date where he lashed out on Jasleen.

