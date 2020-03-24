Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Mayur Verma won the hearts of the audience because of his extreme efforts for Shehnaaz Gill Now he has this to say about his rumoured love interest in the show Jasleen Matharu.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Mayur Verma won the hearts of the audience because of his extreme efforts for Shehnaaz Gill. His name also came in light because he got paired up with controversy queen Jasleen Matharu. Mayur Verma and Jasleen Matharu entered into the show for different partners. Jasleen came for Paras Chhabra and Mayur came for Shehnaaz Gill. Mayur seemed to be very close to Shehnaaz after 2 weeks as he does everything for Shehnaaz that he could do. He even does the basic things for her like iron her clothes, makeup, laundry, etc.

Shehnaaz was quite impressed because of the way he pampered her. But it was not enough for any relationship. Shehnaaz Gill cleared that she had no feelings for any person and she allowed her matches to try with other girls too. Mayur Verma also said that Shehnaaz always repeated his efforts and dedication and never said anything wrong to him. He also revealed that he has a different bonding with Jasleen Matharu which can never happen with any other girl except Shehnaaz Gill.

He said that it is true that he used to hold Jasleen’s hand, he kissed her on the forehead, he talks her the way he can’t talk with anyone else but this gesture is just for a special friend there is nothing much. Now it will be interesting to see if Jasleen Matharu and Mayur Verma will take this relationship forward or not. For more such news from entertainment industry stay tuned to NewsX.

