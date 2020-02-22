Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: In a recently released promo, Navdeep Kaur revealed one thing which she likes the most about Paras Chhabra. Watch the video here–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is now turning out to be a high voltage drama show with all the contestants fighting each day to impress Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. From different backgrounds and professions, contestants are trying head to toe to convenience Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. As per the recent promo released by Colors, Navdeep Kaur is seen revealing one thing which she loves about Paras Chhabra.

She revealed that she loved the honesty with Paras Chhabra accepted that he wears a wig. She added that though, she didn’t like the closeness of Paras Chhabra with Mahira Sharma in the show, but she loves the way Paras Chhabra comes up as a loyal friend.

Navdeep Kaur also revealed that she is all set to get married to Paras Chhabra and will try her best to convince Paras to be her life partner.

In all 10 contestants have been locked inside the house and every week Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will be eliminating one person from the house whom they think is not compatible. Talking about the last episode, Paras Chhabra was seen indulging in a verbal spat with Shehnaaz Gill by getting disturbed at his date with Ankita Shrivastava.

