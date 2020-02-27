Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Singing duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar are all praises for Shehnaaz Gill's latest video. In the video, Shehnaaz Gill can be lipsyncing Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar's song Goa Beach.

Shehnaaz Gill is one contestant who has garnered immense love, fame and a massive fanbase from Bigg Boss 13. After emerging as the second runner up of the show, the Punjabi actress has been flooded with exciting offers and praises from the Indian Film Industry. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill shared a fun video on her Instagram story that not only impressed the fans but also garnered appreciation from Neha Kakkar and her brother and singer Tony Kakkar.

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen charming everyone with her adorable expressions while lipsyncing on Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar’s latest song Goa Beach. Dressed in a blue ethnic dress paired with a matching maang tika, Shehnaaz looks stunning as she gives a perfect shot in front of the mirror.

Interestingly, the video impressed Neha Kakkar so much that she not only reposted it on her Instagram story but also called her a cutie. Reacting to Neha’s comment, Shehnaaz then responded how can someone resist themselves from grooving to one of the sexiest voices ever. Tony Kakkar also responded to Shehnaaz Gill’s video with the caption, “Love Youuu’.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is currently on the hunt to find a suitable partner on Colors Tv show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In the show, she is joined by Paras Chhabra who is also on a similar hunt.

