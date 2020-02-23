Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra has responded to Anup Jalota's statements against him and how he isn't the right guy for her. Paras also expressed that he doesn't think Anup Jalota should interfere in between.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is moving forward in its full swing. One month into the show, the duo have picked their Top 5 prospective suitors each, who are putting their best foot forward to impress them. One of the contestants who is grabbing the maximum eyeballs for her proximity with Paras is none other than Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu. After Anup Jalota recently expressed his displeasure with her and Paras Chhabra’s bond and how the latter isn’t the right guy for her, Paras Chhabra has now responded to his statements in an interview with a news daily.

Miffed with Anup Jalota’s remarks, Paras said that he isn’t aware of Jasleen’s past. Moreover, what Anup Jalota is saying reflects his thought process. At the end of the day, it was Jasleen’s decision to participate in his swayamvar and it will be her decision if she wants to marry him or not. Anup Jalota shouldn’t interfere in between.

In the interview, Paras also revealed that he wasn’t sure of doing the show. When he was approached by the makers to do Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, he quipped how will he handle so many girls when he couldn’t even handle Mahira inside the house. Furthermore, he was unaware of what was happening outside the house. However, he then decided to take it as a training process and thought what if he does end up finding a companion.

Speaking about Anup Jalota, the devotional singer had earlier objected to Jasleen’s decision to participate in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Expressing that Paras is not the right guy for her, Anup Jalota said that Jasleen shouldn’t even consider marrying him if he was two timing and accepting it on national television. He and his father are already looking for a prospective match for her and have selected a person settled abroad. However, he cannot reveal a lot of details about it at the moment.

