Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Shehnaz kills show is receiving high voltage drama as the contestants are trying hard to impress Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. But shocking twist came when Paras Chhabra compared Sanjana with his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill show Mujhse Shaadi Karogi has reached to a certain level now the contestants understood that they have to fight a lot if they want Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill’s attention. For that, all the contestants are trying hard and putting all their effort into the tasks. In the last episode, we have seen that Paras and Shehnaaz got the power so that they could keep their eyes on other contestants 24 into 7 through the cameras.

Now the interesting thing was Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra analyzed each and every contestant and tried to understand them. As per Shehnaaz Gill’s conclusion she does not like Dr Mayank because he was talking bad things behind her back there were a lot of things that Shehnaaz does not like about other contestants as well but she appreciated Indeep and Mayur for being genuine.

She also slammed Balraj for being over sweet and fake in front of others she said that Dr Mayank is only trying to play Bigg Boss. Whereas Paras Chhabra has his own opinion, he also did not like Mayank while he was talking bad things about Shehnaaz Gill and was trying to manipulate other contestants. Paras Chhabra also lashed out on Jasleen Kaur for having a relationship with Mayur and not accepting it.

Jasleen clarified that she has nothing to do with Mayur. But the most interesting part of all the conversation Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra was noticing Sanjana with her creepy attitude. Paras Chhabra said that she has the same attitude as his ex-girlfriend will happen in the upcoming episodes of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge tune to NewsX.

