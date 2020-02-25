Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra and Ankita Shrivastav looses interest in each other as they are getting into a continuous fight. Paras felt that Ankita is very demanding and she doesn't deserve a place in his heart. Paras destroyed her flowers so she felt bad about it.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Ankita Shrivastav who has become the talk of the town inside the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house as she was trying to attract paras Chhabra with a different attitude. She gained a lot of attention from Paras Chhabra and get a chance to go on a date. She was trying to be a very soft and kind person and trying not to be a judgemental one but she looks like.

All the ladies in the house have gone into a verbal spat because of Paras but Ankita has now gone into a spat with Paras. She gave a lot of looks to him and was getting demanding. She tried to keep Paras’s attention on her only and seemed jealous of Jasleen Kaur. Paras also tried to give attention to her but her leading expectation put him down and he did not choose her in the rose task.

Ankita brought flowers for Paras and tried to impress him with those flowers so that she could save herself from the nomination tasks. But she failed as Paras do not like flowers. Ankita said she has seen rare people who do not like flowers.

Dil hai ek, lekin chahne waale anek ❤

Who do you think is a better match for #ShehnaazGill? Watch #MujhseShaadiKaroge, aaj raat 10:30 baje #Colors par. #ShehnaazKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/kRaanHwvhI — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 25, 2020

Ankita seemed unhappy as Paras chose Jasleen, Ankita told him that she wanted all the attention but Paras have spread his attention. Anita might have not understood that paras have five girls with whom he has to spend time and that is why she was losing the patience. She was trying to be different but she had become annoying in the show.

Gifts lene ke liye contestants ne kiye kayi jatan lekin phir bhi na aaye #ParasChhabra aur #ShehnaazGill ko woh gifts pasand😬

Dekhiye inka reaction aaj raat #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein 10:30 baje, sirf #Colors par.#ParasKiShaadi #ShehnaazKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/Mpz8RIlsLF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 25, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App