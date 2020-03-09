Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's swayamvar is heading towards a new twist, where suitor, Sanjjanaa Galrani cries as Chhabra compared her to his ex-girlfriend Akansha Puri. However, Navdeesh Kaur is falling for Chhabra and says she wants to be with him.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After clearing all the rumours related to the show going off-air, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar is hitting the headlines for another drama. In the recent episode, actor Jay Bhanusali commenced a task, where suitors expressed their viewpoints related to Chhabra and Gill.

Suitor, Navdeesh Kaur can be seen complaining, she always wanted to be near Chhabra, and she doesn’t like it when he develops bonding with other female contestants. While Ankita Srivastav and Heena Panchal can be seen praising him for his upfront quality. However, Sanjjanaa Galrani is upset with Chhabra as he had compared her to ex-flame Akansha Puri, she burst out in tears and said, it’s difficult to understand, why Paras compared her.

However, Chhabra irked after listening to her. Meanwhile, the show is adding all the necessary elements to fetch the TRP as Gautam Gulati’s entry is one of them. The actor is hosting the show, and time and again gives a reality check to all the suitors.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo:

The show on-air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday and repeat telecast at 2: 30 pm. The plot of the show is that Chhabra and Gill are searching there better half on national television. Indeed its a game of TRP!

