Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra has recently opened up about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge going off-air and said that the TRP of the show has just started coming.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: This will not be wrong to say that Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is currently performing quite well in terms of entertainment and ratings. Based on the concept of Swymavar, high on comedy and grounded on the lines of Bigg Boss, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is successful in keeping the audience hooked and reaches another level when it comes to fun and entertainment.

Recently, there were reports that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is going off-air due to its low TRP charts but recently while giving an interview, Paras Chhabra revealed that all these are just rumors, the reality is, the show is performing quite well. Talking about TRP charts, he revealed that it has just started coming and it will soon show great results.

He further added that his mother told him that she is now recognized with his name and she is proud of it. Further, the fun element added by Shehnaaz Gill and Shahbaaz has also made the show quite popular and entertaining.

Talking about the first elimination, Mayank Agnihotri got eliminated from the show whereas, in female contestants, Jasleen Matharu was the one who was shown the exit door in its last episode.

