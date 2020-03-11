Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's swayamvar is no less than a dramatic series, where fights are the only way to fetch TRP. Finally, Chhabra reacted on his depression remark and said, the promo doesn't depict the whole story

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After passing vague comments for girls, Paras Chhabra landed himself into trouble. His fans are lashing out at him for his remark, so Chhabra finally reacted and snubbed all the allegations that Jay Bhanushali had put on him.

In the latest interview given to him, Chhabra said it is merely a promo, that doesn’t describe the whole episode. Some times it’s not real which is displayed on TV, there is much more than that. Chhabra further added, he respects women, and he will never use such words for demeaning someone, it’s not in his personality.

Understanding women on national television in a 3-month span is not an easy task when cameras are around you, so, requesting to all fans don’t make any assumptions by looking at the promo or episode, please watch the whole episode to know the truth.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo:

The controversy started when Jay Bhanushali gave a task to all the suitors to expresses their viewer points about Chhabra, to which all agreed that she was not giving enough time to them. Jay confronted the matter with the latter, to which he burst out in anger and said, he feels depressed by watching these girls and he should not deserve to be here and better leave this show.

Taling about the swayamvar, Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill and Chhabra are looking for their better half but it seems like their past bond is not letting them to create a new one in the house.

