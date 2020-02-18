Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: In a video going viral on social media, Paras Chhabra can be telling Shehnaaz Gill that he will flip like her to get popular. He also suggests Shehnaaz Gill that she should try to get the tasks cancelled in this show, just like he did in Bigg Boss 13.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: The entertainers of Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are back to amp up the entertainment quotient on the small screen with their latest show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. As they find their ideal matches on the wedding-based reality show, a new video of the duo is going viral on the Internet in which they are seen asking each other if they will also flip in this show.

A clip from one of Shehnaaz Gill’s live video, the video shows the Punjabi actress asking Paras if he will flip from tying the knot in the show. To which, he responds that Shehnaaz got so popular with her flipping tactics that he now wants to try the same tactic. Shehnaaz jokes that they will both flip in the end.

Paras also suggests Shehnaaz that she should try to get the tasks cancelled this time, just like he did in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Both of them come with a solid plan where Paras vows to flip and Shehnaaz vows to get the tasks cancelled.

In the end, the duo urges their fans to not get disappointed and view the show as pure entertainment. While speaking to the viewers, Paras says that people, as well as, big celebrities are coming on the show to pamper them so it’ll be fun.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will witness Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill on a hunt to find their prospective bride/groom. The show airs on Colors at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday. In the first episode, we saw both Paras and Shehnaaz select 2 contestants each.

