Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Reports reveal that Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will soon get replaced by Ishq Mein Marjawan season 2 from March 20. Read the details here–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Just after two days of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra took the same time slot to began with their show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. From entertaining the audience with a full dose of drama to adding more spice in every episode, the makers are leaving no chance of making this Swayamvar related show more entertaining. For a long time, there are speculations of the show going off-air due to low TRP.

As per a report, the show is likely to get replaced by Ishq Mein Marjawan season 2. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same subject, reports reveal that the last episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will air on March 20. The show began on February 17 and was supposed to be a 3-month long show based on the same grounds of Bigg Boss where the suitors are locked inside a house and are said to impress Paras and Shehnaaz.

Earlier while giving an interview, Paras Chhabra also opened up about the same subject and said that all these are just rumors, the TRP of the show has just started coming and soon the show will reach a good level. He also said that from the contestants to the production team, everything in the show is just perfect. Further, recently the wildcard entries have made the show even more entertaining.

Overall, it will be interesting to see whether the show in real gets replaced or Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will be given a new time slot.

