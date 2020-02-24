Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill grab the attention of the Indian audience by the television show Bigg Boss season 13, now they are sharing screen space with another show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The celebs are facing criticism, here's how.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra has made the headlined because of his Ugly break up with girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Paras Chhabra was inside the BB house when things went wrong and their relationship became more complicated. Just after the reality shows Bigg Boss season 13, the makers have chosen Shehnaaz Gill and paras Chhabra for one more reality show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

It is a swayamvar organized for Paras and Shehnaaz so that they can choose their perfect match. But the show has made the headlines when Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu entered as Paras Chhabra’s one of the match. She has also made the headlines in the season 12 for her weird relationship with Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota.

In an interview, Anup Jalota said that he is not happy with Jasleen’s entry into the show as Paras Chhabra is not the right person for her. Jasleen should rethink about his choice because paras is a two-timer. He added that Jasleen’s father and he are finding a better match for her so that she could get settled in abroad.

Sajh dhaj ke toh ready hai Dhuley saare, par kiske sang #ShehnaazGill legi saath phere?😉

Dekhiye #MujhseShaadiKaroge, aaj raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #ShehnaazKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/qGxCZmexTH — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 24, 2020

Paras Chhabra was quiet on the multiple comments made on him but now he opened up and said that Anup Jalota’s remark shows his mentality. He added that he does not know about Jasleen’s past and this even doest does not affect him. Paras said that at the end of the day, Jasleen should make her own decision if she wanted to marry him or not, Anup Jalota must stay out of it.

