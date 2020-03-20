Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra in a recent interview has revealed that he did not enjoy being a part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The actor also questioned the presence of Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha's presence inside the house.

As Colors tv show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge nears its end, Paras Chhabra has made some shocking statements in a recent interview. In a conversation with a news portal, Paras expressed that he did not enjoy doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. There are several reasons behind the same but the first reason is Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha.

Slamming Shehbaz Badesha’s behavior, Paras said that he doesn’t know why Shehbaz was inside the house. He had come to support his sister in finding a life partner but started playing his own game by manipulating people. Furthermore, Paras questioned when did he disrespect women, as claimed as Shehbaaz?

Paras Chhabra went ahead to take a dig at Shehnaaz Gill and said that she also disrespected many girls inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. She spoke about Shefali, Mahira and Rashami among others. Here in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz is now talking about character when nobody spoke about her character.

Speaking about his connections inside the house, Paras revealed that although he was not attracted to anyone, Navdeesh Kaur did come on his priority list. This is also the reason why many girls targeted her. The actor said that some of the girls acted like taporis and it really bothered him. Reports are rife that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will air its last episode tonight. In the show, Paras Chhabra will ultimately choose Aanchal Khurana as his life partner.

