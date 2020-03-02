Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri relationship have caught limelight, and now once again reports came in that post-breakup with Chhabra, puri was seen crying listening to a romantic song.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Currently, news came in where reports stated, that Paras Chhabra’s ex-flame Akanksha Puri was seen crying listening to an emotional track. Here’s all the truth related to the story, recently, Vignharta Ganesha actress attended singer Jubin Nautiyal’s concert, where she can be seen chilling out with her friends, as her Instagram stories are the proof of it!

Akanksha shared some videos and photos related to the concert, in that she was seen smiling ear to ear. Talking about her and Paras Chhabra’s relationship, then she stood with him in his highs and lows, as time and again she was seen backing him over Mahira Sharma’s kissing controversy.

However, seems like Paras took a new lane, as he got a new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, just after that rumours were cornering around that all is not well between the two, as Chhabra was seen passing negative comments for her. Nevertheless, Paras is garnering negative public for his act, while Ankansha got massive support of Indian viewers, so she emerged out as stronger and more beautiful women. Reports are cornering around that, MSK makers had approached her for the show, as a wild card entry which definitely will be a shock for Chhabra!

Check the post:

