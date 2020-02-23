Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Get ready to watch another twist in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Show, Paras Chhabra ex-flame Akansha Puri might enter the show, as makers have had approached her.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: The makers of the show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is leaving no chance to add all the TRP tactics in the show. Reports said, that Bigg Boss 13 finalists Paras Chhabra’s ex-flame Ankansha Puri might enter into the show, as the makers have had approached her. After her entry, the scenario definitely going to change as already 4 female contestants are present in the house.

Time and again Chhabra was seen passing hatred comments for Akansha and seems like its confrontation time for him. The concept of the show is based on Swayamvar where Shehnaaz Gill and Chhabra will look for their better half on national television.

The show from its initial days fetched a lot of controversies for its plot and contestants too. It on air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday. Out of suitors, Balraj Syal is gaining popularity for his jocular nature, as Gill too liking him for his nature. Till now Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai marked their presence in the show, and helped Gill to search his better half.

