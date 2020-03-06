Mujhse Shaadi Karoge preview: When it comes to drama and entertainment, which other show can beat Shehnaaz Gill's show MUjhse Shaadi Karoge. In the upcoming episode, Gautam Gulati will be seen taking an entry in the house. Watch here

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge preview: After an overdramatic week, finally the host of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Gautam Gulati will take an entry in the show shaking a leg on song Paani Wal Dance. After his sensational performance, he will also be seen introducing a new twist by revealing that any two contestants will be going inside Pyaar Ka Pinjra and will not be a part of the pool party.

Post to which, Gautam Gulati will also be seen following audience opinion in giving the title of Overacting Ki Dukaan to Jasleen Matharu. Though the entire house nominated Sanjjanaa Galrani for the title, Gautam Gulati gave it to Jasleen Matharu, after which she got disappointed.

Not just this, in the previous promo, Jasleen Matharu and Balraj Syal also got into a spat where both were seen insulting each other by calling each other non-deserving and rude.

Watch Mujhse Shaadi Karoge preview:

.@TheGautamGulati ne diya hai public ki taraf se #JasleenMatharu ko "Overacting ki dukaan" ka khitaab!

What do you think about it, tell us in the comments below & watch #MujhseShaadiKaroge tonight at 10:30 PM, only on #Colors. Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/s3ScaRhjsk — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 6, 2020

Overall, it will be quite interesting to see how will the contestants enjoy their first pool party inside the house and how will Jasleen Matharu take the title of Overacting Ki Dukaan.

Ahead of the task, @TheGautamGulati ne ki aaj start with 'Paani Waala Dance' in the house of #MujhseShaadiKaroge. Here's what's in store for you tonight at 10:30 PM, only on #Colors. #ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/btM84Y1fdJ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 6, 2020

