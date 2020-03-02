Mujhse Shaadi Karoge preview March 2, 2020: Paras Chhabra recently got agitated after watching some clips of the contestants. Watch Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo here–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge preview March 2, 2020: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has now become one of the most entertaining and controversial shows. Thanks to the interesting contestants, their controversies and the ongoing drama which is making the show more popular. As per the latest promo, the contestants will be asked to decide their position on the basis of who deserves to go on a date with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill.

Though the decision was about mutual understanding, their discussion takes the shape of an argument and all of them start digging out ways to pull down each other’s image. The argument gets even worse when the decision comes under girl’s court as Sanjjanaa Galrani and Jasleen Matharu indulge in a spat and pass personal comments.

Not just this, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will also be shown some glimpses of the strategies being made by the contestants. After watching the clippings, Paras Chhabra gets irritated seeing the contestant’s dual behavior and calls for new contestants in the show.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge preview March 2, 2020 here–

Contestants ke saare secrets hue reveal, when #ParasChhabra and #ShehnaazGill got to see what they had to say behind their back. Now how will they react? 😯

Dekhiye aaj #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein 10:30 baje, only on #Colors. #ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/2qCPxiJywU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 2, 2020

Moreover, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are also seen planning about taking a good class of Mayank Agnihotri as the later becomes the mastermind and is seen commenting about other contestants.

