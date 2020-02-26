Mujhse Shaadi Karoge preview: Shehnaaz Gill gave some crazy punishments to the contestants so that they can win a chance to go on a date with her. On the other side, Paras Chhabra also gave contestants crazy tasks to impress him.

After Bigg Boss season 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have become another controversial reality show. But the audience is garnered a lot of love for the concept of the show. Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra is getting a full chance to take advantage from the selected contestants. And the contestants are also trying hard to make them eligible for Shehnaaz and Paras.

In the upcoming episode, it can bee is seen that Shehnaaz and Paras have given some interesting punishments to the contestants. After looking at the contestants you won’t be able to control the laughter. Shehnaaz Gill asked Mayur to get ready into a sexy lady avatar. Mayur got ready in the same manner that Shehnaaz was asking for. She said that to impress Shehnaaz Gill they all have to do crazy things.

Shehnaaz asked Dr Mayank Agnihotri to beat himself as Shehnaaz does but Mayank said no to it. Shehnaaz Gill lashed out on him and said that he doesn’t deserve to be in the show. Mayank explained and said that he has a certain level and he cannot go below that. Shehnaaz then said that everyone has their certain level but they went beyond that.

On the other hand Paras Chhabra also gave punishments to the girls, he asked Sanjjana to go into the pool in the same dress-up she was. He asked her to do 20 sit-ups in a pool. All the contestants tried hard to fulfill their wishes and a few could not.

