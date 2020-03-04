Mujhse Shaadi Karoge preview: Heena Panchal off Balraj Syal's arm to the amusement of Shehbaaz and other housemates

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: The show has received a positive reception lately and only due to the organic bond that has developed between Shehnaaz Gill and Balraj Syani, however, there’s more to the show as suitors inside the house have fun of their own as well, which will be at full display in tonight’s episode when Heena Panchal will wax off Balraj Syani’s arm.

The promo of the episode is out and it features only glimpses Balraj’s screams and Shehbaaz’s hysterical laughter, which will be at the expense of Balraj Syani’s screams.

The episode will feature Heena Panchal and Shehbaaz pursuing Balraj Syani to get his armed wax, which he will outright deny, and would lead to him sitting scared of the two who are hellbent on making him go through the pain of waxing.

Balraj would eventually allow Heena Panchal to use one wax strip on him but then Shehbaaz too will join in the fun waxing his other arm and laughing hysterically every time Balraj expresses pain either through scream or resistance to save his arm from getting waxed.

When finally Balraj gives up resisting Heena will pull off one of the wax strips mercilessly in a quick snap, which would lead to Balraj bursting out screaming in pain and agony making everyone around him burst out in laughter.

This sacrifice of arm hair from Balraj wouldn’t go in vain though as Shehnaaz will take notice of the smoothened arm of Balraj giving him sympathy and laughter that he would accept as compensation for the pain he has gone through.

Activities like these have diluted the initial backlash towards Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and maintained a steady viewership.

