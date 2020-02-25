Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: After the pole dancing task, contestants will be seen pooling money to buy special gifts fr Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Watch Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Color’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is currently in its full swing as the game is getting bitter and better each passing day. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra and prove themselves well in every task. After poll dancing, the contestants will be seen striving hard to earn points in order to buy gifts for their partners.

In the promo released by Colors, Jasleen Matharu, Sanjana Galrani, Navdeesh Kaur, Ankita Srivastava along with Balraj Syal, Mayur Verna will be seen struggling hard in finding notes in a bundle of dry leaves. Further, with the earned notes, the contestants will be buying gifts like flowers, cards, and teddy to impress Shehnaaz and Paras.

Not just this, in the second promo, released, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are seen expressing themselves and throwing gifts that they don’t like in a fire. Overall, it will be quite captivating to see how will Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra react to the gifts of the contestants.

Gifts lene ke liye contestants ne kiye kayi jatan lekin phir bhi na aaye #ParasChhabra aur #ShehnaazGill ko woh gifts pasand😬

This won’t be wrong to say that the competition is getting enhanced day by day and all the contestants are strying hard to prove themselves well on the Television screens. Overall, it will be interesting to see will Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra actually tie knots on the national television or it is just publicity stunt.

